Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $699.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Essential Utilities's payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 168.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Essential Utilities by 13.6% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Essential Utilities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

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