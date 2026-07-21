Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.11.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. 307,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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