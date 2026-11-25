Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.62. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group's current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.11 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $116.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.30. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $85.96 and a 1 year high of $847.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $371,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,773,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,413,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,915,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,900 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 28,404 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $3,415,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,880.50. This trade represents a 94.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,500 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $925,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,755,308.80. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,005 shares of company stock worth $5,075,519 in the last three months. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a global vehicle rental provider operating primarily through the Avis and Budget brands. Its services include short- and longer-term car rentals for leisure and business travelers, as well as vehicle rental solutions for businesses and other organizations. The company also operates Zipcar, a car-sharing service that lets members reserve vehicles for short periods. In the United States, its offerings include Budget Truck rentals. Avis Budget Group serves customers through company-operated locations and licensees across North America and other regions worldwide.

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