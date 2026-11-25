The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $15.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.25. The consensus estimate for Progressive's current full-year earnings is $18.22 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Progressive from $266.00 to $222.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $233.55.

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Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.22. Progressive has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $241.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $285,902.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,437,362.98. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Susan Griffith sold 37,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $8,195,691.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,553,641. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,013 shares of company stock worth $9,005,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is an insurance company founded in 1937 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio. It provides personal and commercial insurance, with a major focus on automobile coverage. The company offers auto insurance for individuals and businesses, as well as coverage for motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, homes and renters. Progressive sells through independent insurance agents and directly to customers, including through digital channels. Its Snapshot program uses driving data to help determine auto insurance rates for participating customers.

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