Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will earn $5.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii's current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Bank of Hawaii from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

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Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BOH stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $198.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.6% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,410 shares of the bank's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 23.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,799 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the bank's stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu. Founded in 1897, it provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public-sector organizations, primarily in Hawaii. The company offers consumer banking services such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards. It also provides commercial banking, including business lending, deposit accounts and cash management services. Additional services include wealth management, investment and trust services.

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