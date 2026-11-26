Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Dakota Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dakota Gold from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dakota Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.95.

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Dakota Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:DC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Dakota Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Dakota Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,929 shares of the company's stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 284,291 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 69.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,119 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,522 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,222 shares of the company's stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 338,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company's stock.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company focused on the historic Homestake District in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Its work includes exploring, defining and advancing gold deposits; the company is not primarily a gold producer. The company's key properties include the Richmond Hill and Maitland gold projects, located in the Homestake District. Dakota Gold's activities are concentrated in South Dakota, where it seeks to build on the area's long history of gold mining and evaluate opportunities for further development.

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