Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery's current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Titan Machinery's Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2030 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2031 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Titan Machinery from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Titan Machinery from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $545.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.53 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2027 guidance at -1.750--1.250 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 356,284 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,433 shares of the company's stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Titan Machinery

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TITN:

Positive Sentiment: The company reduced inventory by $39 million, a potentially helpful step toward managing working capital amid weaker demand. Titan Machinery Lowers Inventory by $39 Million

The company reduced inventory by $39 million, a potentially helpful step toward managing working capital amid weaker demand. Neutral Sentiment: Northland raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to a loss of $1.60 from a loss of $1.73, though this remains a projected loss. Titan Machinery analyst estimates

Northland raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to a loss of $1.60 from a loss of $1.73, though this remains a projected loss. Negative Sentiment: Northland cut its estimates for most FY2028–FY2031 periods and several FY2028 quarters, indicating a more cautious view of Titan’s earnings recovery. Titan Machinery analyst estimates

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. is an equipment dealer serving the agriculture and construction industries. The company sells new and used machinery through a network of dealerships in the United States and Europe, representing manufacturers such as Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Case Construction Equipment. Its offerings include tractors, combines, planting and hay equipment, loaders, excavators and other construction machinery. Titan Machinery also provides replacement parts, equipment maintenance and repair, rentals, and precision agriculture products and services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Titan Machinery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Titan Machinery wasn't on the list.

While Titan Machinery currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report