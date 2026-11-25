ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology's current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ALX Oncology's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15).

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ALX Oncology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.75.

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ALX Oncology Trading Up 31.0%

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $196.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $26,671,201. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,964,188 shares of the company's stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,317,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,385,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,328,663. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company's stock.

More ALX Oncology News

These are some of the ALXO news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Shares crossed above their 50-day moving average, a potentially supportive technical signal. Article: ALX Oncology Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average

Shares crossed above their 50-day moving average, a potentially supportive technical signal. Neutral Sentiment: ALX Oncology appointed Siddhartha Mitra as chief medical officer, while Barbara Klencke is transitioning to senior clinical advisor. The announcement does not describe a change to the company’s strategy or clinical programs. Article: ALX Oncology Appoints Siddhartha Mitra as CMO

ALX Oncology appointed Siddhartha Mitra as chief medical officer, while Barbara Klencke is transitioning to senior clinical advisor. The announcement does not describe a change to the company’s strategy or clinical programs. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its EPS estimates across several quarters and years. Its FY2027 loss estimate widened to $0.68 per share from $0.57, and its FY2026 estimate moved to a $0.61 loss from $0.55. The broader revisions point to expectations of higher losses and could weigh on sentiment toward the clinical-stage biotech.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for cancer. Its research centers on the CD47 immune checkpoint, a signal that can help cancer cells evade the immune system. The company's lead candidate, evorpacept (also known as ALX148), is an investigational CD47-blocking protein designed to support the immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancer cells. ALX Oncology has studied evorpacept in combination with other cancer treatments across several tumor types.

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