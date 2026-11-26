Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.10) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2030 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2031 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.71.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 285.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News

These are some of the ARWR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $120 price target. It raised its FY2029 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.99 from $1.37, FY2030 EPS to $6.75 from $5.42, and FY2031 EPS to $11.41 from $9.61, signaling improved longer-term expectations. Article: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $120 price target. It raised its FY2029 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.99 from $1.37, FY2030 EPS to $6.75 from $5.42, and FY2031 EPS to $11.41 from $9.61, signaling improved longer-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The analyst reduced its FY2027 EPS forecast to a loss of $6.10 from $4.61, including a deeper projected loss in Q1 2027. The Q4 2027 estimate was also lowered. These changes point to weaker near-term earnings expectations.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that develops medicines using RNA interference (RNAi), a biological process that can reduce the production of specific proteins by silencing the genes that encode them. Its proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) platform is designed to deliver RNAi treatments to targeted tissues. The company's research and development programs address a range of conditions, including liver, cardiometabolic, pulmonary and neurological diseases. Its work centers on investigational medicines and drug-development partnerships.

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