Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop's current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Hilltop from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HTH opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $256,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,091,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,573,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Hilltop's dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Trending Headlines about Hilltop

These are some of the HTH headlines that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.25 from $2.30 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $2.31 from $2.51. It also trimmed forecasts for multiple quarters, including Q3 2028 to $0.59 from $0.67. The repeated estimate reductions point to weaker expected earnings growth. Hilltop Holdings coverage

Zacks Research cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.25 from $2.30 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $2.31 from $2.51. It also trimmed forecasts for multiple quarters, including Q3 2028 to $0.59 from $0.67. The repeated estimate reductions point to weaker expected earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Hilltop from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” reinforcing the cautious outlook. Zacks Research ratings

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a Dallas-based financial holding company with businesses in banking, mortgage lending and securities. Its operations primarily serve customers in Texas and other U.S. markets. Through PlainsCapital Bank, Hilltop provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, loans and treasury management. PrimeLending originates residential mortgages, while HilltopSecurities offers investment banking, municipal finance, brokerage and wealth management services.

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