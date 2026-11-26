Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Huntington lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington analyst R. Stevenson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Huntington has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strawberry Fields REIT's current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Huntington also issued estimates for Strawberry Fields REIT's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strawberry Fields REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Strawberry Fields REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price target on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strawberry Fields REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

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Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,428 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,091 shares of the company's stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 33.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 29.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT's payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT is a healthcare real estate investment trust that owns properties used to provide post-acute and other healthcare services. Its portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care communities, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company leases its properties to healthcare operators, generally under long-term triple-net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants are typically responsible for property-related costs such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance, while Strawberry Fields REIT focuses on owning and managing its real estate portfolio.

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