Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates' current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates' FY2027 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $682.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.54 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 19.96%. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $193.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,308,353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,213,000 after buying an additional 1,243,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,078,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,430,000 after buying an additional 1,070,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,025 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 80.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 626,837 shares of the technology company's stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 279,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $87,669,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Renee Swearingen sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $159,695.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,735. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides software and services to banks and credit unions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company focuses on helping financial institutions manage operations and serve customers. Its offerings include core banking systems, digital banking platforms, payment processing, lending solutions, and tools for managing fraud, risk, and information security. Jack Henry also provides data, hosting, and related technology services.

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