NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine expects that the business services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a "Buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne's current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for NewtekOne's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.58%.

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A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEWT. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewtekOne from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NewtekOne from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NewtekOne from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEWT

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.6%

NewtekOne stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. NewtekOne's dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 98.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 126.0% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 7.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,340 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 17.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 15,673 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company's stock.

NewtekOne News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about NEWT:

Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research set a $20 target and forecast EPS of $1.63 for 2026, $2.06 for 2027 and $2.74 for 2028. The bullish rating and rising projections may support investor optimism, though these are analyst estimates rather than company guidance. NewtekOne Stock Picked Up by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc. is a financial holding company that provides banking and business services to small and midsized businesses across the United States. Its offerings include business lending, deposit accounts, payment processing, payroll, insurance and technology services. NewtekOne provides banking services through Newtek Bank, N.A. and lending through Newtek Small Business Finance, including financing for eligible businesses through the Small Business Administration's lending programs. Its other services are delivered through affiliated companies and are designed to support businesses' day-to-day operations.

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