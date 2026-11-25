Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Maxim Group reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Research Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group analyst A. Klee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Maxim Group has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Research Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for Research Solutions' FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSSS. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Research Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.58.

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Research Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 365,599 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410,000 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company's stock.

Latest Research Solutions News

Investors following RSSS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. has agreed to acquire Research Solutions for $3.25 per share in cash , a 51.9% premium to the November 20 closing price. At the cited $3.14 share price, the offer implies about 3.5% additional upside, subject to closing the transaction. Acquisition announcement

KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. has agreed to acquire Research Solutions for , a 51.9% premium to the November 20 closing price. At the cited $3.14 share price, the offer implies about 3.5% additional upside, subject to closing the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder law firms are investigating whether the $3.25 offer adequately values the company and whether the sale process treated shareholders fairly. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but could add uncertainty around the deal. Shareholder investigation notice

Shareholder law firms are investigating whether the $3.25 offer adequately values the company and whether the sale process treated shareholders fairly. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but could add uncertainty around the deal. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group made mixed fiscal 2027 estimate revisions, lowering its Q2 EPS forecast to $0.01 from $0.02 while raising its Q3 forecast to $0.03 from $0.02; it maintained a Hold rating.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based tools that help researchers find, access and manage scientific, technical and medical information. Its services are used by organizations including businesses, universities and research institutions. The company's Article Galaxy platform supports literature discovery, document delivery and research workflows, connecting users with scholarly content from publishers. Research Solutions also offers Scite, an AI-powered research tool that helps users evaluate scientific publications and see how other studies have cited them.

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