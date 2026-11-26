Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novavax's Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novavax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.60.

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Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.65. Novavax has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $4,049,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $4,234,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recent Novavax Headlines

These are some of the NVAX headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.54 from $0.49. The analyst still rates NVAX “Hold,” and the full-year consensus estimate remains a loss of $0.01 per share.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.54 from $0.49. The analyst still rates NVAX “Hold,” and the full-year consensus estimate remains a loss of $0.01 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views on Novavax were described as mixed, without details in the available report. The Globe and Mail article

Analyst views on Novavax were described as mixed, without details in the available report. Negative Sentiment: A valuation-focused article argues NVAX may be expensive relative to its unsteady sales base, citing a 96.3% share-price decline over five years. The emphasis on limited and inconsistent revenue may weigh on investor confidence. Yahoo Finance article

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing vaccines for infectious diseases. Its technology combines recombinant protein-based vaccine antigens with Matrix-M, a saponin-based adjuvant designed to strengthen the immune response. The company's best-known product is Nuvaxovid, a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States and other markets. Novavax also develops additional vaccine candidates, including a combination COVID-19 and influenza vaccine. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Novavax serves international markets through regulatory approvals and commercial partnerships.

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