Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Celanese's current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese's payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $614,675,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547,744 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $167,565,000 after acquiring an additional 391,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,660 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $108,159,000 after acquiring an additional 326,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $62,580,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,079,139 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

More Celanese News

These are some of the CE news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.99 from $5.59 and its FY2026 estimate to $6.09 from $6.00. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2028. The revisions suggest improved earnings expectations overall. Celanese analyst estimate revisions

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.99 from $5.59 and its FY2026 estimate to $6.09 from $6.00. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2028. The revisions suggest improved earnings expectations overall. Neutral Sentiment: Celanese and Baumit expanded their collaboration to incorporate carbon-capture-based materials into exterior insulation systems for energy-efficient building renovations. The partnership may support longer-term product opportunities, though the announcement did not specify an expected financial impact. Celanese and Baumit expand collaboration

Celanese and Baumit expanded their collaboration to incorporate carbon-capture-based materials into exterior insulation systems for energy-efficient building renovations. The partnership may support longer-term product opportunities, though the announcement did not specify an expected financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher: Zacks cut its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $2.03 from $2.09. That reduction tempers the broader improvement in forecasts. Celanese analyst estimate revisions

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemicals and specialty materials company that develops and manufactures engineered polymers and acetyl-based products. Its materials are used in applications across industries including automotive, consumer goods, medical, industrial, paints and coatings, and adhesives. The company's portfolio includes engineered thermoplastics and other polymers, as well as acetyl products such as acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, and related emulsions and derivatives. These materials are used in products ranging from vehicle components and medical devices to packaging, coatings, and construction materials.

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