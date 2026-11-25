Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.00.

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Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.52. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $849.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.53 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,514,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,178,295 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 861,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,836,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,304 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Murphy Oil's payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Key Murphy Oil News

These are some of the MUR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.05 from $3.80, FY2027 to $3.32 from $3.02, and FY2028 to $3.47 from $3.19. It also raised several quarterly forecasts, including Q4 2026 to $1.10 from $0.85 and Q4 2027 to $0.70 from $0.60. Zacks maintains a “Strong-Buy” rating. MarketBeat article

Zacks lifted estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.05 from $3.80, FY2027 to $3.32 from $3.02, and FY2028 to $3.47 from $3.19. It also raised several quarterly forecasts, including Q4 2026 to $1.10 from $0.85 and Q4 2027 to $0.70 from $0.60. Zacks maintains a “Strong-Buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: The reports repeat the same set of estimate changes; they do not describe new company developments or a change in Murphy Oil’s outlook. The revisions are encouraging, but reflect Zacks Research’s forecasts rather than company guidance.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It explores for and develops crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, with operations focused on onshore areas of the United States and Canada and offshore areas in the Gulf of Mexico. The company traces its roots to 1950, when it was founded as Murphy Corporation. Over time, Murphy shifted its focus toward exploration and production and expanded its activities internationally, later concentrating its portfolio on North American assets.

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