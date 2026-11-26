Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $21.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.59. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS.

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KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $377.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $359.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.9%

KNSL opened at $416.04 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.20 and a fifty-two week high of $421.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.82.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company focused on the excess and surplus lines market. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company provides coverage for commercial risks that may be difficult to place in the standard insurance market. Its products include commercial property and casualty insurance, along with specialty coverages such as professional liability, excess liability, inland marine, and environmental insurance. Kinsale serves businesses and insurance brokers across the United States.

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