Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Qiagen's current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.34.

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Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Qiagen has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.61 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Qiagen's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN is a life sciences company that develops technologies used to prepare and analyze biological samples. Its products help researchers and clinicians extract and process DNA, RNA and proteins from samples such as blood, tissue and other biological materials. The company offers laboratory consumables, instruments and software for molecular diagnostics and life sciences research, as well as applications in pharmaceutical research and applied testing. Its portfolio includes sample-preparation kits, molecular testing assays and platforms for PCR, digital PCR and next-generation sequencing.

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