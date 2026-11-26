Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Webull in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Webull's current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Webull's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BULL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Webull from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Webull from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.33.

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Webull Price Performance

Webull stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Webull has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anthony Denier sold 53,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $290,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 2,063,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,119,920.35. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Haichen Wang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $493,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 772,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,932,973.08. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,800 and sold 324,230 shares worth $2,470,587. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Webull

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webull by 234.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,041,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Webull by 3,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,058,553 shares of the company's stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,809 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Webull by 148.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,741,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webull by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,562,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Webull by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,590,179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recent Webull Headlines

These are some of the BULL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Webull President Anthony Denier bought 5,000 shares at an average $4.23, adding modestly to his existing stake. Insider purchases can indicate confidence, though they do not guarantee improved business prospects. Insider purchase report

Webull President Anthony Denier bought 5,000 shares at an average $4.23, adding modestly to his existing stake. Insider purchases can indicate confidence, though they do not guarantee improved business prospects. Positive Sentiment: Webull Canada is starting an integration project with TradingView, which could improve its platform offering and customer experience. The report did not provide details on timing or expected financial impact. TradingView integration report

Webull Canada is starting an integration project with TradingView, which could improve its platform offering and customer experience. The report did not provide details on timing or expected financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts also highlight FINRA’s $4.2 million fine over alleged shortcomings in Webull’s anti-money-laundering, identity-theft-prevention and best-execution programs. Coverage says the enforcement action contributed to a sharp share-price decline earlier in November, and it remains a compliance concern for investors. FINRA fine and investor alert

Webull Company Profile

Webull Corporation operates a digital investing and brokerage platform for individual investors. Its services include trading in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and other investment products, with availability varying by market. The platform also provides market data, charting and analysis tools, and paper-trading features. Founded in 2017, Webull serves customers in the United States and several international markets. Its mobile and desktop platforms are designed to give investors access to trading tools and financial information.

Further Reading

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