Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts' current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HST. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 58.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 2,466 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $62,513.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50.70. This trade represents a 99.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan Tyrrell sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 563,907 shares in the company, valued at $14,289,403.38. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,292 shares of company stock worth $3,995,236. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,096,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,201,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $296,560,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $295,807,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts. Its properties serve business and leisure travelers and are located primarily in the United States, with additional properties in international markets. The company's hotels are operated under a range of well-known brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Four Seasons. Host generally relies on brand companies and other third-party operators to manage its properties, while focusing on hotel ownership and real estate investment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report