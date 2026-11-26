Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS - Free Report) - Sidoti upped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tecnoglass' Q1 2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

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Tecnoglass Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TGLS opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $310.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Tecnoglass's revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 444.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company's stock.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc. manufactures architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for residential and commercial construction. Its offerings include insulated and laminated glass, impact-resistant windows, curtain wall systems, storefronts and other building-envelope products. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Barranquilla, Colombia, where it operates manufacturing facilities. Tecnoglass serves customers in the United States, Colombia and other markets in the Americas, with the U.S. as a major market.

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