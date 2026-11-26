Janus Living, Inc. (NYSE:JAN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Huntington reduced their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janus Living in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Huntington analyst R. Stevenson now expects that the REIT will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Huntington has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janus Living's current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Janus Living from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Living from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Janus Living in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Janus Living in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Living from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.41.

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Janus Living Stock Performance

Shares of JAN opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Janus Living has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,693.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Janus Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Janus Living's dividend payout ratio is -2,850.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Living

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Living by 170.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,066 shares of the REIT's stock worth $73,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,236 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Living by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,225,000 shares of the REIT's stock worth $65,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Janus Living by 536.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,251 shares of the REIT's stock valued at $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Living by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the REIT's stock worth $42,549,000 after acquiring an additional 123,771 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Living

Janus Living, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and investing in senior housing communities across the United States. Its portfolio includes independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing properties, with a concentration in major retirement markets. The company partners with third-party operators to manage its communities under structures permitted by the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007 (RIDEA). Janus Living is externally managed by a subsidiary of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

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