Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $21.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.83. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $21.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's Q1 2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $21.71 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.23 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $401.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $377.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $359.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $409.06 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $364.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.20 and a fifty-two week high of $421.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 185.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.36%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company focused on the excess and surplus lines market. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company provides coverage for commercial risks that may be difficult to place in the standard insurance market. Its products include commercial property and casualty insurance, along with specialty coverages such as professional liability, excess liability, inland marine, and environmental insurance. Kinsale serves businesses and insurance brokers across the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinsale Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinsale Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Kinsale Capital Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report