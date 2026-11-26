Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.44. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Get SIGI alerts: Sign Up

SIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $105.79.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Selective Insurance Group's payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cynthia Nicholson sold 3,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $364,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,772.73. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,417,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 86.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,581,509 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $215,814,000 after buying an additional 352,540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,731 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $56,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. Founded in 1926, the company provides insurance and related services to businesses and individuals through a network of independent agents. Its offerings include commercial property, general liability, workers' compensation and commercial auto coverage, as well as personal insurance such as homeowners and auto policies. Selective also provides excess and surplus lines coverage for risks that may not fit standard insurance markets, along with risk management and claims services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Selective Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Selective Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Selective Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report