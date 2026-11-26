Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the company will earn $5.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein's current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Henry Schein's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Leerink Partners set a $92.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.86.

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Henry Schein Trading Up 1.4%

HSIC opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,585 shares of the company's stock worth $90,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Defilade Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 94.8% during the first quarter. Defilade Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,037 shares of the company's stock worth $45,992,000 after buying an additional 303,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $42,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,992 shares of the company's stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein News Roundup

Investors following HSIC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.96 from $5.82 and its FY2028 estimate to $6.49 from $6.32. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027. The firm’s FY2026 estimate of $5.53 is above the cited consensus of $5.45. The broad upward revisions may support investor optimism about HSIC’s earnings outlook. Henry Schein analyst estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.96 from $5.82 and its FY2028 estimate to $6.49 from $6.32. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027. The firm’s FY2026 estimate of $5.53 is above the cited consensus of $5.45. The broad upward revisions may support investor optimism about HSIC’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Henry Schein One, Henry Schein’s dental software and technology business, named Albert Ko executive chair and CEO, effective November 30. He will succeed Brian Weatherly, who becomes a senior advisor. The leadership change comes as practice-management software and solutions grow in importance, but the announcement did not provide specific financial targets or expected results. Henry Schein One leadership announcement

Henry Schein One, Henry Schein’s dental software and technology business, named Albert Ko executive chair and CEO, effective November 30. He will succeed Brian Weatherly, who becomes a senior advisor. The leadership change comes as practice-management software and solutions grow in importance, but the announcement did not provide specific financial targets or expected results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.38 from $1.40, a modest offset to its higher forecasts for later periods. Henry Schein analyst estimates

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc. is a global distributor of health care products and services, serving dental and medical practitioners, veterinary professionals, and other health care organizations. The company traces its roots to a pharmacy founded by Henry and Esther Schein in Queens, New York, in 1932. Its offerings include medical and dental supplies, equipment, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostic products. Henry Schein also provides practice-management software, technology solutions, and business services designed to help health care professionals manage their operations.

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