Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($2.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group's current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $116.14.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $85.96 and a 52 week high of $847.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Avis Budget Group's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.11 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,308.80. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 6,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $734,438.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,333.04. The trade was a 34.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,005 shares of company stock worth $5,075,519. Corporate insiders own 50.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $371,541,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,444 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $222,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $247,773,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,413,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a global vehicle rental provider operating primarily through the Avis and Budget brands. Its services include short- and longer-term car rentals for leisure and business travelers, as well as vehicle rental solutions for businesses and other organizations. The company also operates Zipcar, a car-sharing service that lets members reserve vehicles for short periods. In the United States, its offerings include Budget Truck rentals. Avis Budget Group serves customers through company-operated locations and licensees across North America and other regions worldwide.

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