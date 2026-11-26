Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Snap in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap's current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Snap alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert Murphy sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 34,586,451 shares in the company, valued at $173,623,984.02. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zachary Briers sold 135,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $689,842.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,210,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,248,925.45. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420,651 shares of company stock valued at $22,215,755 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Snap by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,771,533 shares of the company's stock worth $79,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,392 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 78.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,539,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 1,559,747 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $6,748,000. Riposte Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Snap by 175.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,197,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 762,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company's stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc. is a technology company best known for Snapchat, a mobile application for visual communication. The company's products and services help people share photos and videos, message friends, and explore content from creators and publishers. Snapchat features include Stories, Spotlight for short-form video, Snap Map, and augmented reality tools such as interactive Lenses. Snap also provides advertising solutions to businesses and develops camera-related products and services, including its Spectacles smart glasses and Snap AR platform.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snap wasn't on the list.

While Snap currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report