Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.42 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 18.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novavax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Novavax Trading Up 1.8%

NVAX stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Novavax has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $657,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $244,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 342.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 905,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 701,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company's stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing vaccines for infectious diseases. Its technology combines recombinant protein-based vaccine antigens with Matrix-M, a saponin-based adjuvant designed to strengthen the immune response. The company's best-known product is Nuvaxovid, a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States and other markets. Novavax also develops additional vaccine candidates, including a combination COVID-19 and influenza vaccine. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Novavax serves international markets through regulatory approvals and commercial partnerships.

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