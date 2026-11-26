MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment's current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 58.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 440,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,491,183.06. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 137,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $3,596,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 843,778 shares in the company, valued at $22,132,296.94. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 197,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,200 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 208.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latest MGIC Investment News

Investors following MTG have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.29 from $3.21 and its FY2027 estimate to $3.34 from $3.27. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q3 2027 to $0.85 from $0.81, and lifted its FY2028 estimate to $3.27 from $3.23. These revisions point to a somewhat stronger earnings outlook. MGIC Investment analyst estimates

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.29 from $3.21 and its FY2027 estimate to $3.34 from $3.27. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q3 2027 to $0.85 from $0.81, and lifted its FY2028 estimate to $3.27 from $3.23. These revisions point to a somewhat stronger earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, signaling that despite the higher projections, it did not make a more bullish recommendation. MGIC Investment analyst rating

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a mortgage insurance company whose principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), provides private mortgage insurance to lenders. Its coverage helps protect lenders from losses if borrowers default on their mortgages and can help qualified borrowers purchase homes with smaller down payments. Founded in 1957 by Max H. Karl, MGIC is widely recognized as a pioneer in the private mortgage insurance industry. The company serves mortgage lenders and borrowers across the United States.

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