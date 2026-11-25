Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop's current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop's Q2 2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Hilltop from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.20). Hilltop had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Hilltop's payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 119,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,118,000 after buying an additional 406,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company's stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a Dallas-based financial holding company with businesses in banking, mortgage lending and securities. Its operations primarily serve customers in Texas and other U.S. markets. Through PlainsCapital Bank, Hilltop provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, loans and treasury management. PrimeLending originates residential mortgages, while HilltopSecurities offers investment banking, municipal finance, brokerage and wealth management services.

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