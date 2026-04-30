Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.3250, with a volume of 156617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

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Ethan Allen Interiors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ethan Allen Interiors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share (payable May 27; record/ex‑dividend May 13), implying a roughly 7.0% yield — supports income investors and may attract yield‑seeking buying. Ethan Allen declares $0.39 dividend

Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share (payable May 27; record/ex‑dividend May 13), implying a roughly 7.0% yield — supports income investors and may attract yield‑seeking buying. Positive Sentiment: Q3 results: EPS of $0.24 beat consensus ($0.21) and operating cash flow improved materially — the beat and stronger cash generation provide near‑term earnings credibility. Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q3 results: EPS of $0.24 beat consensus ($0.21) and operating cash flow improved materially — the beat and stronger cash generation provide near‑term earnings credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company press release provide more color on operations, inventory and strategy — useful for assessing recovery pace but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript Company Press Release

Earnings call transcript and company press release provide more color on operations, inventory and strategy — useful for assessing recovery pace but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target from $27 to $24 and set a "market perform" rating — reduces upside expectations and can pressure sentiment. (Telsey advisory note)

Analyst action: Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target from $27 to $24 and set a "market perform" rating — reduces upside expectations and can pressure sentiment. (Telsey advisory note) Negative Sentiment: Tariff exposure: Company outlined $15M–$20M of annual tariff exposure — a meaningful cost headwind for margins if not offset by pricing or sourcing changes. Tariff exposure article

Tariff exposure: Company outlined $15M–$20M of annual tariff exposure — a meaningful cost headwind for margins if not offset by pricing or sourcing changes. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals: revenue and operating profit declined materially year‑over‑year despite the EPS beat — a sign of softer demand and margin compression. Q3 results detail

Underlying fundamentals: revenue and operating profit declined materially year‑over‑year despite the EPS beat — a sign of softer demand and margin compression. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple insider sales by the CEO over the past 6 months were reported — can be interpreted negatively by investors monitoring insider activity. Insider activity details

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company's stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $543.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Ethan Allen Interiors's dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

Further Reading

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