Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIFE. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.67.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. 222,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -6.57. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CEO Peter George Colis sold 60,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,324,972.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 751,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,577,880.50. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Lingke Wang sold 46,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,024,776.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 764,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,910,523.96. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 340,345 shares of company stock worth $7,721,475 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

Further Reading

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