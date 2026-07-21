Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock's Lock-Up Period Will End on July 28th (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 28th. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock had issued 10,526,315 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $199,999,985 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock's lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIFE

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

In other Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CAO Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 5,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $128,455.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,465.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Peter George Colis sold 60,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,324,972.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 751,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,577,880.50. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 340,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,475 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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