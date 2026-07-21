Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 35227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETON

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Krempa sold 42,797 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,428,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,064.11. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Mckie Adams sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,853,921. 16.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,171,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 186,041 shares of the company's stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company's stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company's product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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