eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

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Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eToro Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of eToro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETOR

eToro Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. eToro Group has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company's revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eToro Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other eToro Group news, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,311,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,654. This trade represents a 72.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $4,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 296,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,245,101.54. This trade represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eToro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in eToro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eToro Group by 365.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of eToro Group by 180.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eToro Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

About eToro Group

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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