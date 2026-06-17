Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Insider Sells $3,625,000.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) insider Josh Silverman sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,315. The trade was a 27.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Josh Silverman sold 52,479 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,883,446.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $9,281,549.70.

On Friday, May 1st, Josh Silverman sold 88,350 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $5,670,303.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Josh Silverman sold 36,443 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,514,567.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 30,369 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,943,616.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Josh Silverman sold 24,296 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,433,464.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Josh Silverman sold 12,148 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $655,992.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Josh Silverman sold 6,074 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $298,051.18.

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Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETSY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Trending Headlines about Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy was upgraded by Zacks Research from hold to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment and signaling improving outlook from a prominent research firm. Article Title

Etsy was upgraded by Zacks Research from to , reinforcing bullish sentiment and signaling improving outlook from a prominent research firm. Positive Sentiment: Etsy was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and fundamental investors looking for upgraded names. Article Title

Etsy was added to Zacks’ list, which can attract momentum and fundamental investors looking for upgraded names. Positive Sentiment: Etsy launched a timely “ Shop Other Jeffs ” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon Prime Day, highlighting non-billionaire Etsy sellers and limited-edition merchandise to boost traffic and brand awareness. Article Title

Etsy launched a timely “ ” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon Prime Day, highlighting non-billionaire Etsy sellers and limited-edition merchandise to boost traffic and brand awareness. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets praised Etsy’s anti-Amazon advertising effort as a smart way to differentiate the marketplace and appeal to shoppers looking for alternatives to big-box platforms. Article Title

Multiple outlets praised Etsy’s anti-Amazon advertising effort as a smart way to differentiate the marketplace and appeal to shoppers looking for alternatives to big-box platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that Etsy has already had a strong run this year, which may keep valuation-sensitive investors cautious even as the stock has outperformed. Article Title

Some commentary noted that Etsy has already had a strong run this year, which may keep valuation-sensitive investors cautious even as the stock has outperformed. Negative Sentiment: A report from NBC highlighted that some Etsy sellers are still struggling with the impact of tariffs, suggesting ongoing pressure on parts of the platform’s seller base. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,962,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,991,000 after acquiring an additional 594,768 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the company's stock worth $227,785,000 after buying an additional 1,177,301 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,614,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,734,156 shares of the company's stock worth $207,022,000 after buying an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Etsy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,278,123 shares of the company's stock worth $163,841,000 after buying an additional 1,112,520 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Arete Research set a $76.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore set a $72.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Further Reading

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