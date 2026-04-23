Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Insider Sells $4,550,000.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) insider Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,110. The trade was a 34.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 30,369 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,943,616.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Josh Silverman sold 24,296 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,433,464.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Josh Silverman sold 12,148 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $655,992.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Josh Silverman sold 6,074 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $298,051.18.

On Monday, February 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,153,931.16.

Get Etsy alerts: Sign Up

Etsy Trading Down 4.0%

ETSY traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,839,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Etsy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,776 shares of the company's stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 30.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in Etsy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 7,735 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Etsy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Trending Headlines about Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on ETSY to $75 (from $60) and kept an Outperform rating — a signal that at least one sell‑side shop sees valuation upside and a potential bottoming of the stock ahead of the Q1 print. Raymond James Raises Target

Raymond James raised its price target on ETSY to $75 (from $60) and kept an Outperform rating — a signal that at least one sell‑side shop sees valuation upside and a potential bottoming of the stock ahead of the Q1 print. Positive Sentiment: Consumer trend coverage highlights pockets of strength on Etsy — rising demand in handmade plus-size apparel, nostalgia/personalized gifts, and bold personal jewelry — which support the marketplace’s differentiated, niche merchandise strategy and could help GMV recovery. Plus-size market rises Seller trends

Consumer trend coverage highlights pockets of strength on Etsy — rising demand in handmade plus-size apparel, nostalgia/personalized gifts, and bold personal jewelry — which support the marketplace’s differentiated, niche merchandise strategy and could help GMV recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings and GMV context: recent transcripts show consolidated GMS down modestly (about -2.1% Y/Y) but marketplace GMS improving vs Q1 and active buyers (~92M) holding steady — mixed operational reads that leave the story dependent on near‑term revenue/margin prints. Earnings call transcript

Earnings and GMV context: recent transcripts show consolidated GMS down modestly (about -2.1% Y/Y) but marketplace GMS improving vs Q1 and active buyers (~92M) holding steady — mixed operational reads that leave the story dependent on near‑term revenue/margin prints. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expectations: coverage notes analysts expect earnings growth next week, setting a clear near‑term catalyst but not guaranteeing an upside surprise. Zacks preview

Wall Street expectations: coverage notes analysts expect earnings growth next week, setting a clear near‑term catalyst but not guaranteeing an upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded ETSY from "strong‑buy" to "hold," reducing near‑term analyst support and potentially pressuring sentiment. Zacks downgrade

Zacks Research downgraded ETSY from "strong‑buy" to "hold," reducing near‑term analyst support and potentially pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Josh Silverman filed sales this week (two filings totaling ~54.7k shares), which can unsettle investors even if sales are for diversification or liquidity reasons. Insider sale 1 Insider sale 2

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Etsy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Etsy wasn't on the list.

While Etsy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here