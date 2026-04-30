Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock's previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.71.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETSY traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.32. 5,905,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,252. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.16.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $631.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $622.39 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $99,774.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,006 shares in the company, valued at $223,294.44. The trade was a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $105,469.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 168,636 shares of company stock worth $10,253,703 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 71,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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