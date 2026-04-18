Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Raised to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

EPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EPRX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.55. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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