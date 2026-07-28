Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.0225.

EVEX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EVE from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get EVE alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on EVE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of EVE by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVE Stock Performance

Shares of EVEX opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc NYSE: EVEX is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EVE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EVE wasn't on the list.

While EVE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here