Cheesecake Factory NASDAQ: CAKE executives said younger customers, social media engagement and growing off-premise sales are helping drive traffic at the restaurant chain, while the company prepares to expand its Flower Child concept.

Speaking at a Stephens event, President David Gordon and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Clark said the company sees room to accommodate more customers even at its highest-volume Cheesecake Factory restaurants. The discussion followed a third quarter in which the brand’s comparable sales rose more than 15%, according to Stephens restaurant analyst Jim Salera.

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Gordon attributed the brand’s performance to its made-from-scratch food, broad menu, portion sizes and dining experience. He also said the company has become more active in responding to social media content created by customers, helping introduce the brand to a younger audience.

Younger guests and repeat visits

Clark said a majority of the chain’s new guests are under 35, with the company’s app and social media presence helping attract them. He said lower-priced menu options, including Bites and Bowls, help establish a sense of value, although many customers choose higher-priced entrees and add beverages.

Gordon said cheesecake accounts for 17% of sales and remains a differentiator. He also said 90% of guests leave with leftovers, making portion size another part of the value proposition.

Asked whether the new customers would keep returning, Clark said it was still early to draw conclusions. He said the company’s best guests typically visit once a month, average guests about once a quarter and occasional guests once or twice a year. Rewards, food quality and execution are among the factors supporting repeat visits, he said.

Clark added that the strength in sales extends across the country, days of the week and meal periods, rather than depending solely on social media trends.

Capacity and delivery

Some Cheesecake Factory restaurants generate more than $20 million in annual sales but still have capacity during periods such as weekday midday and through off-premise orders, Gordon said. Salera put the brand’s annualized average unit volume at nearly $14 million.

Gordon said restaurant design changes made after the post-COVID increase in off-premise demand have helped locations handle those orders while continuing to serve diners inside. Off-premise sales account for about 21% of the business, he said.

Clark said off-premise sales are growing at roughly 15% annually, in line with the broader business. Gordon said the company recently renegotiated its contract with DoorDash, its exclusive third-party delivery partner. The chain monitors delivery times, packaging and guest reviews, while integrated ordering systems reduce opportunities for error, the executives said.

Gordon also pointed to a smaller Cheesecake Factory in Wichita as a successful test of a roughly 6,500-square-foot format. He said the format could make smaller markets accessible sooner, though he did not say it would change the company’s longer-term domestic opportunity of about 300 restaurants.

Flower Child expansion and margins

Salera said the company has outlined plans for 11 to 13 Flower Child openings in 2027, up from seven this year. Gordon said the company had recently opened its 48th Flower Child in Peoria, Arizona, and expects an approximately even mix of openings in existing and new markets.

Gordon said the company has taken a deliberate approach to growth, developing a bench of general managers and executive chefs to support new locations. Flower Child generates 55% of its sales off-premise, he said.

On profitability, Clark said the company would continue staffing restaurants to protect the guest experience. Looking to the following year, he described a typical target of 25 to 35 basis points of EBIT margin improvement, driven more by sales leverage and less by restaurant-level gains following the recent acceleration.

About Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is a restaurant company that operates and licenses restaurants under several brands. Its portfolio includes The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and restaurants developed by Fox Restaurant Concepts, such as Flower Child and Culinary Dropout. The company's restaurants serve a range of dishes, including appetizers, entrees and desserts. Its bakery division produces cheesecakes and other baked goods for its restaurants and for foodservice and retail customers.

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