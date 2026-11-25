CommVault Systems NASDAQ: CVLT is looking to cloud services, cyber resilience and artificial intelligence-related recovery tools to sustain growth, while conducting a search for a permanent chief financial officer, Vice President of Investor Relations Mike Melnyk said during a fireside discussion with Stephens analyst Todd Weller.

Melnyk said former CFO Gary Merrill left for another opportunity after a strong second quarter in which the company beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Commvault reiterated that guidance when it announced his departure.

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Chief Accounting Officer Danielle Abrahamsen is serving as interim CFO, and the company has engaged Spencer Stuart to conduct a search. Melnyk declined to provide a timetable, saying the board would take time to find the right candidate. He said the company may seek someone with public-company CFO experience and familiarity with subscription and software-as-a-service revenue.

Cloud Growth and Cross-Selling

Melnyk described cloud as Commvault’s main growth driver. Cloud accounts for 40% of subscription annual recurring revenue, or ARR, and on-premises software represents 60%, he said. For each incremental dollar of business, the proportions are roughly reversed, with 60% from SaaS and 40% from on-premises offerings.

The company has more than 10,000 SaaS customers and approximately $450 million in SaaS ARR, Melnyk said. Cloud-centric workloads, including those served by Clumio, grew more than 50% in the most recent quarter.

New customer acquisition has been the largest contributor to SaaS ARR growth, followed by existing software customers adding SaaS and then adoption of multiple products, Melnyk said. He sees cross-selling as a significant opportunity: More than half of SaaS customers use more than one offering, up from the mid-40% range a year earlier.

About 30% of customers use both Commvault software and SaaS, he said, leaving room to sell cloud services into the existing customer base. Melnyk also said purchases through cloud-provider marketplaces have become one of the company’s fastest-growing channels.

AI and Recovery Products

At its recent SHIFT user conference in Nashville, Commvault introduced Recovery Studio, which Melnyk said automates an orchestrated recovery process across data, identity, infrastructure and configuration. He said faster recovery is becoming more important as AI introduces more data, agents, complexity and potential vulnerabilities.

The company also announced AgentRecover, designed to discover, audit and recover AI agents and affected resources, along with partnerships involving Zscaler, NVIDIA and Databricks. Melnyk said some partnerships are intended to help customers prepare data for AI use while maintaining governance and compliance.

For now, AI’s effect on Commvault’s business is largely indirect, he said. Customers are backing up more data more frequently and adding capabilities beyond traditional backup. Melnyk added that some global customers provisioning data sets for AI workloads contributed to a strong fourth quarter for Clumio, but the company does not have a reportable AI revenue line item.

Term Software and Profitability

Melnyk said the traditional on-premises market is mature but still offers opportunities to replace legacy providers. Commvault estimates a $2 billion to $3 billion displacement opportunity within a $10 billion market over the coming years.

The company’s Cyber Recovery bundle for term software grew more than 50% in the most recent quarter, he said, outpacing the core on-premises business. Melnyk attributed demand in part to greater involvement by security executives and boards in recovery decisions.

Term-software net new ARR rose to $21 million in the latest second quarter, from roughly $15 million to $16 million on a constant-currency basis in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and first quarter of fiscal 2027, Melnyk said. He cited strong new business wins and a degree of adjustment to higher hardware prices. For the back half of the year, he said the company is assuming normal renewal rates rather than an easing of hardware conditions or elevated new-customer growth.

After two years of substantial sales and marketing investment, Commvault is returning to margin expansion while keeping operating-expense growth below revenue growth, Melnyk said. He added that the company had absorbed gross-margin pressure as SaaS expanded and that SaaS margins had normalized at about 70%.

About CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, which operates as Commvault, develops data protection and cyber resilience software for businesses and other organizations. Its offerings help customers back up, recover, manage and secure data across on-premises systems, public clouds and hybrid environments. The company's Commvault Cloud platform and related services support data recovery, cyberattack readiness and data management. Its tools are designed to help organizations protect information across different workloads and storage environments.

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