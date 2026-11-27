Definity Financial TSE: DFY is slightly ahead of its long-term growth plan as it integrates its Travelers acquisition and pursues a place among Canada’s top three property and casualty insurers, CEO and President Rowan Saunders said.

Saunders said Definity has reached its initial goal of becoming a top-five insurer and wants to grow organically at roughly twice the industry rate while using acquisitions to expand further. The company has also maintained its core business performance during the integration, he said.

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Travelers integration and returns

Saunders described the Travelers acquisition as transformational and said operational progress was slightly ahead of expectations. Definity raised its anticipated synergies from CAD 100 million to CAD 125 million and has already triggered 45% of that amount, he said.

The CEO confirmed that shutting down the remaining Travelers systems is the next major integration milestone. He said Definity expects to complete that work by the end of 2027.

Saunders said the biggest positive surprise was how well Definity’s technology platforms handled the transfer. He said brokers had described it as an unusually smooth acquisition, which helps retain business and realize synergies.

One less favorable development was that the acquired portfolio had contracted from approximately CAD 1.6 billion when discussions began to about CAD 1.5 billion when the deal was completed. Saunders said pricing actions taken before closing should earn through over time, although they came with some revenue cost.

Over the next three to four years, Saunders said he would judge the deal by whether Definity retains and expands its market share and brings the acquired business’s combined ratio, which was roughly 100, down to the low 90s. He said the acquisition is also expected to lift operating return on equity by more than a couple of hundred basis points.

Growth and acquisition priorities

Definity’s long-term ambition is to reach at least 15% market share, up from approximately 5% a couple of years ago. Saunders said Travelers moved the company a couple of percentage points toward that goal.

Canada remains the principal focus for acquisitions, he said, because transactions within the market are easier to integrate. Definity would prioritize commercial and specialty insurance, although it would also consider a large acquisition spanning multiple product lines.

The company is reducing personal auto’s share of its portfolio, from about 55% before its strategic shift to 41% now, with a further decline into the high 30s envisioned. Saunders said the Travelers acquisition advanced Definity’s commercial capabilities by at least five years, but that there is room to grow in areas including specialty financial lines and ocean marine.

After spending CAD 3.3 billion on Travelers, Definity had CAD 1.2 billion of financial capacity, Saunders said. He added that the company continues to make broker-platform acquisitions and evaluate other opportunities.

Sonnet and insurance market outlook

Saunders said direct insurer Sonnet has reached a profitable run rate, though its expense ratio remains above target. Definity expects to focus more on reigniting Sonnet’s growth as it enters 2027.

He also said the group and affinity business has performed well, accounting for more than 55% of new business. Saunders cited longer customer retention, higher average premiums and cross-selling opportunities among its attractions.

Across the broader market, Saunders said Canadian personal auto insurers are closer to charging rates adequate for their costs. He expects industry auto premiums to be flat in 2027 while profits rise, helped by stable costs and Alberta reforms.

Personal property pricing should remain firm because insurers retain substantial exposure to natural catastrophes, he said. In commercial insurance, Saunders described large accounts as highly competitive but said smaller business remains stable, with Definity achieving upper-single-digit pricing changes as recently as the last quarter.

About Definity Financial (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation ('Definity', which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $6.4 billion in gross written premiums (pro forma with the Travelers Transaction 1 ) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026 and $4.2 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at June 30, 2026.

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