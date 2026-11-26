DNOW NYSE: DNOW is making progress integrating MRC Global, reducing debt and recovering from a technology disruption at the acquired business, executives said at the Southwest IDEAS Conference.

Brad Wise, DNOW’s vice president of digital strategy and investor relations, said the energy and industrial distributor is ahead of schedule on first-year cost savings from the merger and remains on track to achieve $70 million in cost synergies over three years. The companies combined in November 2025.

The deal expanded DNOW’s presence in gas utilities and downstream industrial markets, reducing its reliance on upstream oil and gas activity. Wise said upstream represented 36% of third-quarter revenue, while gas utilities accounted for 24%, midstream 22% and downstream and industrial 18%.

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Integration and ERP recovery

Wise said the integration is largely complete from a leadership and infrastructure standpoint, but more work remains to consolidate technology systems. MRC’s move from a mainframe to a cloud-based enterprise resource planning system disrupted its U.S. operations before the deal closed, affecting inventory visibility and customer service.

DNOW added about 200 people and increased overtime to stabilize the business. Wise said the company still had about 100 to 115 additional employees and was incurring $8 million to $8.5 million in temporary elevated expenses per quarter related to the system. Those costs fell by just under $1 million in the third quarter and are expected to decline by another $1 million in the fourth quarter, he said.

DNOW has moved 17 locations to its SAP platform, primarily in upstream and midstream markets. Wise said the company expects to migrate the gas utility and downstream businesses over the next 12 to 24 months. He said DNOW had recovered the upstream revenue it wanted to retain, while choosing not to pursue some lower-margin business previously held by MRC.

Cash flow and capital allocation

DNOW generated $76 million in third-quarter EBITDA, up from about $39 million in the first quarter, when the ERP disruption weighed on results, Wise said. Third-quarter revenue rose 2.3% sequentially, with growth across the U.S., Canada and international reporting segments, despite $15 million in projects being pushed into future periods.

The company generated $120 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter and repaid $95 million of debt, following another $95 million repayment in the second quarter. Net debt leverage fell to 1.1 times trailing 12-month EBITDA, Wise said. DNOW also repurchased $17 million of shares in the quarter, bringing repurchases to $92 million under its $160 million program.

Wise said DNOW expects about $200 million in operating cash flow for the year, at the high end of the range it gave in May. Inventory turns improved to 4.3 in the third quarter from roughly three in the first quarter, he said.

Growth markets and outlook

Brian Claffey, vice president of sales for upstream and midstream, said midstream growth has been supported by liquefied natural gas and data center activity. Wise said DNOW supplies products for gas infrastructure serving data centers and for cooling systems inside the facilities. He estimated data center-related activity at roughly $40 million to $50 million for the year, compared with $10 million or less last year.

Wise said the company expects growth next year but has not yet issued formal 2027 guidance. DNOW has slowed acquisition activity while integrating MRC and expects to take a more active approach to mergers and acquisitions in 2027, he said.

For the fourth quarter, Wise reiterated the company’s forecast for a high-single-digit sequential revenue decline, reflecting normal seasonal factors and fewer billing days. He said the downstream business is expected to grow as DNOW recovers revenue affected by the earlier ERP disruption.

About DNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

DNOW Inc. NYSE: DNOW distributes products and provides supply-chain and related services to energy and industrial customers. Its offerings include pipe, valves, fittings, flanges, instrumentation, electrical products, and safety and maintenance supplies. The company supports customers across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, as well as other industrial markets. Its services include procurement, inventory management, logistics, and technical support, with operations serving customers in North America and international markets.

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