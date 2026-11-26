Experian LON: EXPN reported 7% organic growth in the first half, with gains across geographies and business areas, CEO Brian Cassin said, while a weaker-than-expected mortgage market prompted a slight adjustment to its revenue outlook.

Cassin said growth was consistent in the first and second quarters, margins expanded significantly and cash generation was strong. The company also announced an enhancement to its share buyback alongside the results. He said Experian had largely maintained its outlook for the second half and expected another strong year.

The CEO outlined how Experian is using artificial intelligence and its data assets to expand beyond its traditional credit bureau business. Financial services accounts for roughly half of the company’s business, he said, with other operations spanning health, marketing and direct-to-consumer services.

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AI Products and Platform Expansion

Cassin pointed to several products underpinning what the company has identified as a $15 billion additional AI-enabled market opportunity. In health care, he said Patient Access Curator helps hospitals identify patients’ insurance coverage earlier in the treatment process. The product has seen significant uptake and growth, with hundreds of millions of dollars in potential opportunity, he said.

Experian has also introduced Agent Trust, intended to help establish whether an AI agent is authorized to represent an individual, and an Agent Operating System on its Ascend platform that can perform credit risk analysis for clients.

Cassin said AI could make Ascend’s analytics more accessible to smaller and regional banks that lack the large teams of analysts employed by major financial institutions. He also cited Ascend Marketing, which moves some bank marketing functions into Experian’s technology environment, as an example of the company addressing a different area of client spending.

The company announced a multi-country agreement with a large bank to standardize its credit risk, fraud and analytics environment using Ascend, Cassin said. He did not identify the bank.

Consumer Partnerships and Productivity

Experian has agreements with OpenAI and Google Gemini that allow consumers in the United States and United Kingdom to obtain basic credit information, Cassin said. He said the company was receiving referral traffic and expected the partnerships to supplement, rather than cannibalize, its direct consumer business.

Experian has about 224 million consumer members, according to Cassin. He said full integration of its marketplace with large language models could happen in the future, though he described the opportunity as being at an early stage.

On costs, Cassin said labor expenses had fallen from 35% to 30% of revenue as organic headcount remained flat despite revenue growth. He attributed the improvement partly to offshoring and partly to productivity gains from AI tools, particularly among developers, where he estimated gains of 25% to 30%.

Some of the benefit has been absorbed by FICO pricing passed through without margin, the cost of AI tools and higher security spending, he said. Cassin declined to change the company’s medium-term guidance during the discussion.

Mortgage and Brazil Outlook

Cassin said declining mortgage volumes and the expiry of some long-term breach-related contracts were headwinds this year. He nevertheless expects Experian to benefit as VantageScore gains share in mortgage scoring, noting that the score is owned by the credit bureaus.

He also played down the potential impact of a shift from using three credit bureau reports to two in mortgage underwriting, saying such a change would require significant process changes and was unlikely to happen soon. A recovery in mortgage activity when interest rates fall could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for Experian, he said.

In Brazil, Cassin said the company sees further room to expand its platforms and consumer services. The business has more than 100 million members there, he said, and offers debt resolution, a credit marketplace, subscriptions and payments. Brazilian banks are also participating in a trial of the Agent Operating System.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

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