EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 19,200 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,660,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,960,903.27. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $54,147.06.

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EverCommerce Stock Up 1.5%

EVCM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 266,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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