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EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,536 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
EverCommerce logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • EverCommerce CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares on May 20 at an average price of $10.27, for total proceeds of about $87,665. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Remer has been actively selling shares in recent weeks, including multiple transactions from late April through May 21. After the latest sale, he still held 2,858,808 shares valued at roughly $29.36 million.
  • EverCommerce shares rose 1.0% to $10.45, but the stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day averages. The company recently missed earnings expectations on EPS, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with an average target price of $11.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,858,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,359,958.16. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $76,030.80.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,055 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $103,063.75.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,145 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $88,340.70.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,208 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $77,269.76.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $133,950.64.
  • On Thursday, April 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $67,411.83.
  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,766 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $89,386.66.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,567 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $65,913.28.
  • On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $63,559.65.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.0%

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 82,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in EverCommerce by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EverCommerce by 863.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company's stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

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