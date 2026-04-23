EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $63,559.65 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $63,559.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,934,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,889,120.65. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,443 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $65,261.57.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,254 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,955.94.

On Thursday, April 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $19,120.08.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $67,023.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $141,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,700 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $100,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $119,490.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,786 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $88,916.12.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,414 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $131,603.42.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,703 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $29,895.18.

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EverCommerce Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 111,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,653. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $151.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. EverCommerce's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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