EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $76,030.80 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $76,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,867,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,246,908.80. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,055 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $103,063.75.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,145 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $88,340.70.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,208 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $77,269.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $133,950.64.

On Thursday, April 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $67,411.83.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,766 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $89,386.66.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,567 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $65,913.28.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $63,559.65.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 82,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded EverCommerce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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